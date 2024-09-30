Boris Johnson spent days in a multi-million pound Westminster townhouse before he became prime minister in 2019.

The former PM was holed up in a house owned by the senior Sky television executive Andrew Griffith, who rose to the top of the broadcaster during its Murdoch years.

He spent time there planning his transition to government, with visitors including senior Tories Jacob Rees-Mogg, Stephen Barclay, Matt Hancock and Gavin Williamson.

The revelations have come to light as Sir Keir Starmer faces heat over his use of Lord Alli’s penthouse flat in Covent Garden.

The PM used the property on a number of occasions during his time as Leader of the Opposition, as well as to accommodate his son during his GCSEs.

‘I promised him we would move somewhere, get out of the house and go somewhere where he could be peacefully studying,” he said.

The timing of the general election coincided with exam season in schools, which meant reporters stationed at the Starmer’s house for weeks leading up to the vote.

