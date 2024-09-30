Cans of fake tan and ‘Bobby J’ baseball caps are among some of the most bizarre items being handed out at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

All four of the remaining candidates to become the party’s leader have set out stalls at the event in a bid to woo members, with an exotic array of merchandise being dolled out as part of the charm offensive.

On James Cleverly’s stand, there are wallets with ‘Lower taxes’ written on them alongside water bottles that say there are ‘No leaks here’ and coffee cups that read ‘Caffeinate with Cleverly.’

Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, had ‘principled peppermints’ on offer to delegates based on six principles on which Badenoch is campaigning such as ‘equality under the law’ and ‘personal responsibility’.

There are even apples too.

Jenrick went with ‘We Want Bobby J’ caps, while Tom Tugendhat really let his creative flare spill out.

There are ‘tugentarts’, ‘tugentote bags’ and even ‘tugentan’ for any activists feeling a bit pale in the Birmingham rain.

He also has water bottles on displays and cups that display: ‘For Keir’s tears’.

Tory leadership merch has taken a surreal new direction…



Introducing ‘Tugend-tan’ for a ‘conference glow up’ 🫠



As modelled by @adamboultontabb, applied by @kateemccann pic.twitter.com/NSKwS10Cky — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) September 29, 2024

Jenrick has hats saying “we want Bobby J” pic.twitter.com/PhtHbhb78i — Calgie (@christiancalgie) September 30, 2024

The Tory leadership merch arms race begins… pic.twitter.com/fiNJGwQp76 — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) September 26, 2024

Spotted in the bar at the first night of Tory conference. @TomTugendhat’s team spreading the merch. pic.twitter.com/PKZ9aOpnHa — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) September 28, 2024

