Leopards really don’t change their spots, do they? Tony Blair has become the latest political figure to chastise Keir Starmer for failing to join the US-Israel offensive against Iran, claiming that the UK ‘had better show up’ when America comes calling.

Tony Blair questions why UK didn’t join US war efforts from the start

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former Prime Minister told crowds at a Jewish News event that he believes the Prime Minister should have authorised British support for the operation ‘from the very start’, claiming that our alliance with the US is ‘indispensable’.

Despite the ex-PM’s position on the matter, recent polls from YouGov show that the British public largely support Sir Keir’s course of action so far – with the shadow of military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan still fresh in many minds. Blair also stated that this war ‘is not like the Iraq campaign’.

“I think we should have backed America from the very start. We have got to be very clear about this as a country. We’re depending on the American alliance for our country. They are not just an ally, they are an indispensable ally, right?”

“They were asking to use our bases to refuel… it’s not like it was in Vietnam… not like the Iraq campaign where we had thousands of British troops. If they are your ally and they are an indispensable cornerstone for your security… you had better show up”. | Tony Blair

Keir Starmer toes the line – and gets hammered from all sides

Alas, Starmer’s cautious approach has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. Figures from the right, including party leaders Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, have aligned with Blair – slamming Starmer for only allowing limited co-operation with the US efforts.

Zack Polanski, meanwhile, is attacking from the other flank. The Green Party leader is opposed to the authorisation of UK military bases for American use, and accused Starmer of ‘trying to play both sides and still losing’. However, Donald Trump perhaps landed the most stinging rebuke.

Tony Blair, Donald Trump unhappy with Starmer’s position

The president referred to the UK as a ‘once great ally’, and dismissed Keir’s delayed offer to station warships in the Middle East. Though Trump claims America has ‘already won’ the conflict, both sides continue to trade missile strikes against strategic targets.

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That’s OK, we don’t need them any longer. But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!” | Donald Trump