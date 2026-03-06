Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie has warned Donald Trump that the war with Iran ‘won’t make the Epstein files go away’.

Over the course of the week, Trump and his administration have launched a large scale military offensive on Iran alongside Isreali forces as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the airstrikes, and Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes across the Middle East.

Whilst there’s much speculation about what Trump’s exact objectives are for the military action, there’s no denying it has hogged headlines across the world.

In the process, it has managed to knock stories about the ongoing release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein down the news order.

This has prompted some to speculate that this was one of the intentions behind the attacks on Iran, which the US launched without giving any warning to allies including the UK.

However Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, who was a huge part of bringing the Epstein Files Transparency Act through Congress last year, says that the war cannot be used as a smokescreen to keep the files out of plain sight.

He said on Twitter: “PSA: Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away, any more than the Dow going above 50,000 will.”

Massie isn’t the only Republican voice to say this.

Last weekend, MAGA loyalist-turned-Trump critic Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a lengthy message on X calling out the president’s action in Iran.

She accused Trump of pursuing regime change abroad instead of sticking to his “America first” principles and delivering results at home.

She wrote: “For years we demanded to release the Epstein files, demanding transparency and justice for thousands of victims, women and children, by the richest most powerful men in the world and we had to fight Trump himself to do it, even after we all campaigned on it.

“And not a single person has been arrested and likely won’t be, no accountability, no justice. Instead, we get a war with Iran on behalf of Israel that will succeed in regime in Iran. Another foreign war for foreign people for foreign regime change. For what?”

Meanwhile, another Kentucky Republican lawmaker, Sen. Rand Paul, said he ‘opposes another presidential war.’

Quoting John Quincy Adams, Paul wrote in a post on X that America “goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.”