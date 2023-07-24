Mick Lynch is being lauded for giving his best speech ever after he addressed the British Medical Association amid ongoing strike action.

The RMT union started a wave of strikes across the UK last year, and other professions have since followed suit. Medical professionals, from nurses to junior doctors, have all engaged in industrial action to secure a better wage deal for themselves.

Of course, this has upset the Conservative Government and right-wing media houses. Many unions remain locked in bitter disputes, and strikes are continuing unabated throughout the summer. However, Mick Lynch believes the tide is now turning.

Praise for the Tories

During his rousing address, Mr. Lynch sarcastically gave praise to the Tories, and thanked them for helping to unite so many striking workers from different backgrounds.

“We should congratulate the government, in so many ways. They have brought so many people together from diverse backgrounds across the country, and across every sector. I bet you medical students never thought you’d be striking with horrible people like me!”

Once Lynch removed the tongue from his cheek, he implored all medical professionals to fight for the salaries they deserve. He took pride in the RMT’s refusal to cave in, and declared that ‘change is coming’ as we head towards a general election in 2024.

“Change is coming”

Mick Lynch also made it extremely clear that the most meaningful change would be ousting this Tory government. He referred to the current line-up as a ‘corrupt and rotten’ bunch – a point that was thoroughly endorsed by the BMA consultants in attendance.

“Change is coming. They told us everyone would hate us, that we’d be beaten in a fortnight. We must see this dispute through to the bitter end and fight for our society. Part of that change is to get rid of this corrupt, rotten government. They must go as soon as possible.”

