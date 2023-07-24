Reporters at Byline Times have become targets of abuse following their investigation into GB News presenter Dan Wootton.

Speaking to Yahoo News, the newspaper’s co-founder and executive editor said a journalist had what appeared to be blood smeared on their window screen.

Threatening and abusive emails have also been sent to the newsroom.

One with the subject “Over Dan Wootton” read: “See you at your office and blood will flow”.

On Sunday afternoon, Jukes returned a missed call and was told: “Are you Peter? You’re going to regret this.”

Jukes, says that while receiving threats is “dark and disturbing”, his reporters are not deterred, adding: “It doesn’t stop us, we double our efforts not to be cowered or intimidated.”

Blood smeared on a journalists windscreen. A hack attempt through our call out email for witnesses. And now this (nb @metpoliceuk)



I’ve seen it before. This whole ‘dark forces’ and ‘nefarious actors’ rhetoric from GB News encourages these kind of threats. pic.twitter.com/8pdmoETSnI — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) July 22, 2023

Last week, Wootton admitted “errors of judgment” after reports emerged about him in Byline Times but denied “criminal allegations”.

He used his self-titled GB News show to brand claims that he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material “simply untrue”.

The publishers of MailOnline, where he writes a column, and his previous employers at The Sun newspaper said they are looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star.

Wootton, 40, said: “I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgment in the past but the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

“I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims, I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further.”

