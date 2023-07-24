Twitter has replaced the social media platform’s famous bird logo with an X as part of owner Elon Musk’s plans to create an “everything app”.

Recently-appointed chief executive Linda Yaccarino tweeted a picture of a white cross on a black background, saying “X is here! Let’s do this”.

Mr Musk unveiled the new logo over the weekend, marking the latest major change since he bought Twitter in October last year for 44 billion US dollars (£34.3 billion).

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted on Sunday morning: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

He reportedly told staff by email that Twitter would become X and has already changed his profile picture to the new logo.

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

Ms Yaccarino wrote on the platform: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression.

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

But the re-brand didn’t escape the attention of brands in Britain, which have been quick to jump on the social media hype.

High street bakery Greggs led the march, unveiling its own sausage roll-inspired logo.

And Channel 4 jumped on the bandwagon soon after with their tongue-in-cheek well wishes.

People still call our streaming service 4OD so good luck https://t.co/olKv5FFTWf — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 24, 2023

ITV, which has recently launched a new streaming channel called ITV X, couldn’t hide its frustration over what it called pure plagiarism.

Twitter: “Can I copy your branding?”



ITVX: “Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look like you copied”



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/VDoBspcEJ2 — ITVX (@ITVX) July 24, 2023

Thankfully, they had the best response:

We've had an emergency rebrand pic.twitter.com/uSq1KQW6W2 — ITVX (@ITVX) July 24, 2023

Related: This Mick Lynch speech is being dubbed his best ever