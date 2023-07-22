If the media wants you to believe that Mick Lynch isn’t a very popular figure across the UK, they’ll have a hard time explaining this. The RMT General Secretary gave a stirring speech to the British Medical Association this week, which concluded with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Mick Lynch goes down a storm with BMA attendees

The RMT union started a wave of strikes across the UK last year, and other professions have since followed suit. Medical professionals, from nurses to junior doctors, have all engaged in industrial action to secure a better wage deal for themselves.

Of course, this has upset the Conservative Government and right-wing media houses. Many unions remain locked in bitter disputes, and strikes are continuing unabated throughout the summer. However, Mick Lynch believes the tide is now turning.

RMT chief THANKS Tories for uniting workers on strike

During his rousing address, Mr. Lynch sarcastically gave praise to the Tories, and thanked them for helping to unite so many striking workers from different backgrounds. This is, quite likely, the one and only time you’ll see him reserve praise for the government.

“We should congratulate the government, in so many ways. They have brought so many people together from diverse backgrounds across the country, and across every sector. I bet you medical students never thought you’d be striking with horrible people like me!” | Mick Lynch

Mick Lynch issues battle cry in fight for fair pay

Once Lynch removed the tongue from his cheek, he implored all medical professionals to fight for the salaries they deserve. He took pride in the RMT’s refusal to cave in, and declared that ‘change is coming’ as we head towards a general election in 2024.

Mick Lynch also made it extremely clear that the most meaningful change would be ousting this Tory government. He referred to the current line-up as a ‘corrupt and rotten’ bunch – a point that was thoroughly endorsed by the BMA consultants in attendance.

“Change is coming. They told us everyone would hate us, that we’d be beaten in a fortnight. We must see this dispute through to the bitter end and fight for our society. Part of that change is to get rid of this corrupt, rotten government. They must go as soon as possible.” | Mick Lynch