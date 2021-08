A charming Middle Eastern inspired dish filled with warm flavors, this Sumac Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Salad with Smokey Feta Dressing is a great option for a weeknight meal or for a delicious dinner plate for the family. With so many interesting ingredients and inviting flavors, this dish is sure to be an exciting one!

What Is Sumac?

Sumac is a popular spice from the Middle East with an instantly recognizable citrusy and tart flavor. The use of sumac dates back to the Roman empire, and its medicinal properties were first recorded thousands of years ago in Greek medicinal documents. Sumac was discovered to have multiple health benefits, such as having antiseptic properties, having incredible antioxidant value, and helping to lower blood sugar levels. While the bold and exotic spice might not be a typical ingredient in many dishes, it is versatile and can be used to flavor grilled meats, vegetables, and even some spicy desserts.

Quinoa’s Health Benefits

Quinoa is featured in this dish mixed in a crunchy salad base with almond flakes. It a popular and nutritious grain that is regarded as one of the world’s healthiest foods. It is gluten free, high in fiber, and high in protein (containing 8 grams per cup). It is also one of the only plant foods containing sufficient amount of all nine essential amino acids. Quinoa contains potassium, magnesium, B and E vitamins, and many antioxidants.

This grilled chicken and quinoa salad is full of ingredients that will have you pleasantly surprised with each bite- from the tart, lemony, and sweet, to the salty, and cheesy flavors (and not to mention so many textures!). This dish covers all its bases, and will leave you full, satisfied, and delighted!

Sumac Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Salad with Smokey Feta Dressing With a burst of Middle-Eastern flavours, this Sumac Grilled Chicken & Quinoa Salad with Smokey Feta Dressing is a taste sensation to be tried. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Sumac Chicken 5 g Beef Stock

1 g Garlic Chopped

15 ml Olive oil

5 ml Vinegar

2 g Honey

1 g Turmeric

160 g Chicken Breast For the Smokey Feta Dressing 30 ml Sour Cream

30 g Danish Feta Cheese Smoked and chilled

10 ml Lemon Juice

2 g Garlic Chopped

1 g Beef Stock

10 ml Milk

2 g Chive Chopped

1 g Coarse Salt For the Salad Base 30 g Cucumber Sliced

30 g Cherry Tomato Halved

15 g Red Onion Thinly sliced

20 g Lettuce Washed

5 g Dried Cranberry

5 g Almond Flakes Toasted

15 g Brown Rice Cooked in boiling salted water and cooled Instructions For the Sumac Chicken Combine all the ingredients together & marinade chicken for at least 30 minutes.

Heat a griddle pan until smoking, char grill chicken breast & finish cooking in the oven. For the Smokey Feta Dressing Place all the ingredients, except chives, in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Stir chives through. For the Salad Combine quinoa with all the salad base ingredients & mix well to combine.

Top with sumac chicken & drizzle with feta dressing. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

