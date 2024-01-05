The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci has given an insightful interview with Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight, where he discussed the war on ‘woke’ among other things.

Culture wars formed a significant part of the UK’s political discourse in 2023 as MPs from the right wing of the Conservative Party used issues such as racial equality and cancel culture to stoke divisions.

As Kirsty McNeill, co-author of The Fabian Society’s report into the matter notes, for those politicians, “riling up a base and pointing it at an imagined enemy is much easier than doing the hard yards involved in meeting the prime minister’s ambition to ‘level up’.”

She adds that the “public deserves better” than such “fabricated fights”.

Her sentiment was reinforced by Iannucci, the creative brain behind The Thick of It and Alan Partridge among other things, who rightly pointed out that the people who most use the phrase ‘woke’ are the “ones that are the most censorious”.

Watch his comments below:

‘I think the people who most use the phrase ‘woke’ are the ones that are the most censorious’



Armando Iannucci discusses writing satire and the need to challenge audiences with @vicderbyshire#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/RZekHywpvR — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 4, 2024

