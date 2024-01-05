Don’t let the long-winded name put you off. Wyndham Grand Barbados is the popular Caribbean island’s hottest property. It’s located on the lesser-touristed southeast coast of Barbados close to the gorgeous Crane beach. The gargantuan 422-room hotel offers guests plush rooms with spellbinding ocean views, warm Bajan customer service, swimming pools galore, and various dining options.

Location

Wyndham Grand Barbados sits next to the iconic Sam Lord’s Castle (hence the name) in the parish of St Philip on the quieter southeast coast of Barbados. Still, Oistins famous fish fry is around 25 minutes drive away. Bridgetown airport is about 15 minutes in a cab (around £25). Plus, the luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort also has a string of gorgeous white sand shorelines nearby, like Shark Hole, Crane Beach, Bottom and Foul Bay.

Rooms

The mammoth hotel has 422 good-sized, bright, modern rooms that come in sandy hues with bursts of colours (our room had a pastoral reproduction by Francis Cadell). A sure sign you’re staying in a premium hotel is an abundance of textures. Wyndham Grand Barbados’ dwellings have textures in spades – grey marble, thick cotton boho rugs, blond wood cladding, and coarse wallpaper. Massive balconies look out to the turquoise ocean set against a string of slightly leaning palm trees – if you splurge on a sea view room (you should if you can). You’ll also find contemporary armchairs, basket lampshades, and beautiful circular tables elsewhere.

The lighting is on point, too, thanks to an array of softly-lit lamps. All the necessary amenities are available, from smart TVs, coffee machines, safes, and kettles to a fully stocked, daily replenished complimentary mini-bar (those Banks beers go down quickly). The mattresses at Wyndham are superb – a perfect blend of firm and soft. Finally, bathrooms come with bathtubs, double sinks, rainfall showers, and premium Molton Brown toiletries.

Food and drink

Mediterranean Market is Wyndham Grand Barbados’ main contemporary, whitewashed buffet-style restaurant overlooking the pool. It serves up a carousel of options inspired by (you guessed it) Mediterranean cuisine (pizzas, tapas, cold cuts, etc.) and local fish and sweet potato pie. Its five stations include a salad bar and a bounty of desserts (cheesecakes, brownies, etc.).

Grab & Go is a salad bar that also offers sandwiches and coffee. For something more elevated, guests book a table at Castle View and sample its la carte menu boasting wagyu beef and lobster. Burnt Cask is the hotel’s rum bar situated just off the lobby and could do with some music and ambient lighting to make it jazz-bar cosy. Though the contemporary space is lovely with high ceilings, art deco furniture, blonde woods, and a neutral hue serving a wide range of rums.

Staff and amenities

Wyndham Grand Barbados is a hulking resort hotel. Naturally, it has facilities aplenty – three pools, countless restaurants and bars, a gym and spa facility, and a private (ish) beach. The latter, Sam Lord’s beach in front of the hotel, was created for guests with swaying palms, white sand, lifeguards, and cool boxes brimming with water and soft drinks. Swimming isn’t recommended much of the time due to strong currents but lifeguards are on-hand. By the pool, guests spend time reclining on cabanas with a rum punch or Pina coladas (it’s 6 pm somewhere types) or taking part in the aqua aerobics, film quizzes, and other activities. There are also two tennis courts out front.

The hotel’s staff are kind, warm, and upbeat. The service can be slow (even if you adjust your watch to island time) – something that requires a closer look by management. There are some standout team members, though, like Tony – a kind, patient, and helpful gentleman who always asks how your day was and gives you little bits of information about the hotel and its surrounding areas. The energetic entertainment team did a great job of getting guests moving.

Fact box



Rooms: Rooms from £460 a night (all-inclusive)

Address: End of Belair Road N/N, Long Bay, Bridgetown, Saint Philip Barbados

Website: wyndhamhotels.com