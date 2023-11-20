Political satire was officially laid to rest this weekend after The Thick of It actor Joanna Scanlan said a similar mockumentary wouldn’t make it into production today.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Scanlan said the show would have to change from its “satire with absurdist elements” genre to a more weepy show to reflect the sorry state of politics in the UK.

It could also be reflective of the fact that the government has effectively taken its USP and rolled it into everyday practice.

In 2022, actress Rebecca Front, who played Nicola Murray in the show, poked fun at Andrea Jenkyns after she posted a video from the vestibule of a train, while a later announcement (also from a train) from Grant Shapps got similar treatment.

OMG. They've actually just done The Thick of It. https://t.co/aOmj06ZxEe pic.twitter.com/72ABvKlU2Y — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 21, 2022

