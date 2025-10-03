Zack Polanski has said the Green Party do want to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

But whereas the likes of Reform, Labour and the Tories reckon the way to do this is by creating deterrents for migrants, the Greens have got a different idea.

In his speech at the party’s conference, leader Zack Polanski said the solution to reducing the number of small boat crossings was create more safe and legal routes for migrants and asylum seekers to use to reach the UK.

He recalled a conversation he had with a man in Nigel Farage’s constituency of Clacton.

“He said he wanted to stop the boats,” Polanski told the conference. “He wasn’t anti-migrant, he was Irish and migration was in his blood.

“But he said to me ‘look at my high street, look at where I live, how can we have more people come in?’ So we talked a little, we found common ground on some things. On other things, there’s still lots of conversations to be had.

“But I told him how the Green Party also want to stop the boats. We want to stop them through safe and legal routes.”

Polanski sent a clear pro-migrant message with his speech, declaring that migrants and refugees are “welcome here” in the UK.

🚨🎥 WATCH: Green leader Zack Polanski declares "migrants and refugees are welcome here" in his conference speech





This comes after days of debate surrounding Reform UK’s pledge to scrap indefinite leave to remain for all migrants in Britain, and whether or not this is a racist policy.

Labour have also been keen to show they are strong on immigration, with Keir Starmer planning to revise how the ECHR is implemented in the UK in order to more effectively remove rejected asylum seekers and foreign nationals with criminal convictions.