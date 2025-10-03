This week, justice finally came calling for Baroness Michelle Mone, after a firm linked to the Tory peer was ordered pay back £122m in damages to the government.

On Wednesday, the High Court ordered PPE Medpro – a consortium led by Mone’s husband, Doug Barrowman – to repay £122m to the government after breaching a PPE contract during the Covid pandemic.

PPE Medpro to repay the full £122m, with interest, to the government by October 15, for supplying unsterile gowns to the Department of Health.

Following the ruling, Mone is predicted to be stripped of her life peerage, with Tory shadow minister Claire Coutinho calling for her to resign from the Lords.

So what better time to flashback to January 2018, when Mone branded an SNP MP a “moron” and bragged about having a peerage for life?

Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald had pointed on Twitter that Mone hadn’t submitted any written questions to the UK Government since being appointed to the upper chamber in 2015.

In a furious response, Mone tweeted: “What are u talking about u SNP moron! I have voted over 78 times,not twice! I’m a global entrepreneur with 9 biz interests not a full time MP like u (sic).”

“The difference is I’m a baroness for life, whereas u will be out of ur MP job in no time.”

It seems that Mone deleted the message in the end, but luckily the screenshots.

Aged like milk (Twitter/X)

The dodgy equipment supplied by PPE Medpro became one of the biggest PPE scandals from the Covid pandemic. Mone had recommended the company to the government through the ‘VIP lane’, and initially denied having any links to her husband’s firm.

But in 2023, she admitted to the BBC that this was a lie, and revealed her and her children stood to gain from the profits of around £60m, which had been placed into a trust by her husband.

Mone insisted she had done nothing wrong aside from denying her links to the company though.

Following the High Court ruling, she has claimed her and her husband have been scapegoated and made the “poster couple for the PPE scandal.”