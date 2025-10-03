Kemi Badenoch was left with Brexit egg on her face after she wrongly claimed that Northern Ireland voted Leave in the EU referendum.

With support for leaving the European Union at an all-time low, it seems that Brexiteers are having to imagine up how many people voted leave in 2016.

In an interview with the BBC this week, Badenoch – who famously bragged last year about never making gaffes – confidently stated that Northern Ireland voted to leave the EU.

She told Northern Ireland political show The View: “Last time I checked, Northern Ireland did vote to leave.”

It was immediately pointed out to the Tory leader that Northern Ireland did not vote leave in the referendum, with 56% voting in favour of remaining in the EU.

Badenoch bumbled on: “Scotland voted to remain, a lot of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain, you’re right.

“But Wales and England voted to leave. Overall, we have 52% of people voted to leave. The United Kingdom voted to leave.”

Badenoch was roundly mocked for the error, with many immediately pointing to an interview clip from last year in which she claimed: “I never have gaffes.”

Flashback moment seeing a bluffer Tory say comically ignorant things about NI and Brexit.



For some though, the error was “much worse than a gaffe,” with journalist Oliver Kamm saying it was another example of the “alarming lack of knowledge of & interest in Northern Ireland that’s all too familiar among English politicians.”