Home Office minister Mike Tapp has said claims from Reform that Keir Starmer is inciting violence against them are “offensive” and “ridiculous.”

Tapp also dismissed suggestions that the government had any role to play in the decision to reduce Nigel Farage’s security protection.

Reform figures have accused the prime minister of “inciting” violence against their supporters and officials following his speech to the Labour party conference on Wednesday.

Starmer used much of his speech to attack Reform and Farage, having previously labelled their pledge to scrap indefinite leave to remain for all migrants as a “racist policy.”

Richard Tice and Zia Yusuf have parroted Farage’s claims that Starmer is putting Reform supporters at risk with his words. But Home Office minister Mike Tapp has slammed the suggestion, telling Sky News this is “offensive” and “ridiculous.”

He continued: “There’s no way on earth the Prime Minister, or myself, or any MP across the House – on all parties, by the way – that would want any harm to come to another Member of Parliament.”

It was also announced this week that Farage’s taxpayer-funded security had been cut. Reform have claimed the Home Office was involved in this decision, but Tapp dismissed these suggestions.

“Nigel Farage knows full well that the Home Office do not make that decision,” he said. “It is an independent parliamentary security authority that look after MPs’ safety, so it’s down to them.

“There’ll be reasons for it. Those discussions will have been had that I’ve not been privy to, so blaming the Home Office is, again, just trying to seed division with mistruths.”