I think we all know that you taste a dish with your eyes and not just on your tongue and through your palate, which has enabled Chefs to mess with our minds in some brilliantly playful ways, with Heston Blumenthal’s Meat Fruit being a perfect example that spring to mind.

And now The Ivy has come out with a complete banger that everyone is going to want to try… and wonderfully they have done it by messing with their most famous dish, the truly excellent and iconic Shepherd’s pie, as The Ivy Collection has launched a limited-edition Shepherd’s Pie Dessert. Albeit I think htey have missed a trick by not calling it a Shepherd’s pudding. Available from 4th to 25th October, the new, exclusive dessert will be available in Ivy Collection nationwide and will be bound to tantalise tastebuds and confound the senses – in the best way.

The Ivy Shepherd’s Pie has been a long-standing favourite on its menus, with thousands being served up to guests across the decades. And with good reason – it’s pretty near perfect. Now, in a first for the restaurant collection, the iconic dish goes sweet.

Despite appearances, there’s not a single pea or potato in sight – every element has been crafted to mimic the classic dish in sweet form. Fluffy carrot cake conceals a silky smooth melting chocolate dome, filled with a delightfully creamy chocolate ice cream centre. Topped with whipped cream to serve as the mashed potato, along with a digestive biscuit crumb and sprigs of candied rosemary, the dessert is accompanied by a warm chocolate sauce and a special bottle of Worcester sauce – the Worcester sauce being made from maple syrup, that is. Which you have to admit is a superb bit of attention to detail.1

Sean Burbidge, Executive Chef at The Ivy Collection said: “The Ivy Shepherd’s Pie has always been one of The Ivy’s most loved dishes, so we wanted to have some fun with it and surprise our guests in a way that still feels true to our heritage. By reimagining it as a dessert, we’ve taken the comfort and nostalgia people associate with the classic and given it a playful, seasonal twist. It’s indulgent, a little unexpected, and above all – delicious.”

Note that the Sheperd’s pudding is for some reason not available at the original Ivy on West Street or the two branches in Dublin. Which is a shame.

And it’s a limited time offer, so if you don’t want to miss it (and I don’t) then get your skates on…

