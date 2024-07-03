The bookies are giving Nigel Farage’s party a higher likelihood of winning a majority in the House of Commons than the Conservatives in a remarkable twist of fate.

Brits will head to the polls on Thursday (4/7) to elect a new government with the Labour Party overwhelmingly favoured to win a whopping majority in the contest.

But talk of the Conservative’s fate has come to dominate proceedings, with several people speculating that the party could be driven into third spot if the polls prove accurate.

Bookies are now pricing right-wing opposition Reform UK at just 40/1 to win a majority in the Commons – which is shorter than what they are offering for the Conservatives.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Nigel Farage’s Reform UK have been slowly eating away at the Conservative vote share ever since the former UKIP leader announced his return to the party last month, to the extent that Reform are now likelier to secure a parliamentary majority than the Tories.

“Reform are 40/1 to win over half of the 650 available seats in Thursday’s vote, with Rishi Sunak’s party out to 50/1 to replicate their 2019 success under Boris Johnson.

“Labour are meanwhile the heavy favourites in the market, trading as short as 1/33 for a majority.”

UK General Election Result odds

Labour majority 1/33 No overall majority 14/1 Reform UK majority 40/1 Conservative majority 50/1 Lib Dem majority 250/1

