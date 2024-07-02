Although a lot of the discourse concerning smaller parties in this election campaign has focused on Nigel Farage and Reform, the Green Party is quietly going about its business – and their presence in Parliament is now ‘almost certain’ to expand.

Expect gains for the Green Party this week…

Two major indicators now suggest that the left-wing group are on course for a famous victory in Bristol Central. First of all, the bookies have slashed their odds on a Green victory in the south-west, making co-leader Carla Denyer the outright favourite.

If successful, a potential win for Denyer would be made all the remarkable, considering her opponent. Thangam Debbonaire serves as a Shadow Minister for Labour – but she is facing an almighty challenge to retain her seat.

The Green Party made massive in-roads during the recent Local Elections, and results from Bristol Central saw them return the highest number of councillors within the city council. That momentum appears to be carrying through to the General Election.

Where will the Green Party have serving MPs, according to the polls?

According to the latest data from pollsters WeThink, their election map currently has the Greens ahead of Labour by a margin of 3.4%. Incredibly, it appears that a 35-point swing will oust Debbonaire as MP, with Denyer replacing her.

As shown in the graph below, the Conservatives in this constituency will barely fetch 6% of the local vote:

Tories facing shock defeats in two constituencies

With their only current MP in Brighton Pavilion on course to retain the seat, the Green Party could be celebrating gains in TWO other constituencies by Friday morning – with both races set to go down to the wire.

In North Herefordshire, Green Party candidate Ellie Chowns is projected to receive 32% of the vote, narrowly ousting a Tory incumbent. And, if you thought the switch from Blue to Green was nigh-on impossible, it could be repeated elsewhere.

Polling data shows it’s currently neck-and-neck in Waveney Valley, challenger Adrian Ramsey trailing his Conservative counterpart by just 0.5% of the vote. Should lightning strike twice, the Greens *might* soon find themselves with four serving MPs.