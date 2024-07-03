The final MRP poll of the 2024 General Election has landed and appears to confirm that the Tories are headed for a historic defeat on Thursday.

Survation polling of almost 35,000 Brits shows Sir Keir Starmer’s party is on track to win as many as 484 seats in the election, with the Conservatives languishing on 64 seats.

Mercifully for Rishi Sunak, that is still three seats more than the Liberal Democrats, meaning the Tories would remain the official opposition.

But the result would deal a heavy blow to the party after 14 years of governance regardless.

🚨 BREAKING: The final MRP projection by @Survation



LAB: 484

CON: 64

LD: 61

SNP: 10

RFM: 7

PC: 3

GRN: 3



34,558 interviews conducted online and on the telephone — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 2, 2024

The poll has been released as Boris Johnson made his only appearance on the general election campaign on Tuesday night, less than 48 hours before voters head to the polls, and did not appear with or praise Rishi Sunak.

The former prime minister made a surprise appearance at a Tory rally in Chelsea, accusing Keir Starmer of trying to “usher in the most leftwing Labour government since the war” and claiming he would increase taxes and fail to stand up to Vladimir Putin.

Johnson thanked those at the National Army Museum for attending the late event, claiming that it was “way past Keir Starmer’s bedtime”. He thanked the prime minister for asking him to come, but that was the only mention of Sunak in his speech.

