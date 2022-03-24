No phone messages sent by the prime minister before April 2021 are available for scrutiny because of a previous security breach, the government has admitted, raising serious questions about how the public can hold them to account.

Boris Johnson has reportedly been dealing with his red box work in “short updates” via WhatsApp every day since November 2020 – including for five months from November 2020 to March 2021 to a personal device not issued by Downing Street”

Boris Johnson has been dealing with his red box work in "short updates" via WhatsApp every day since November 2020 – including for five months from November 2020 to March 2021 to a personal device not issued by Downing Street, a senior official says.https://t.co/qaJG7tptK9 — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) March 22, 2022

Legal challenges

It has led All the Citizens and the Good Law Project to allege that ministers are breaching the law by failing to follow policies by deleting messages and using private accounts for government business.

They are bringing a legal challenge to Ministers’ persistent use of private communication channels for Government business which has reached the High Court.

Sarah Harrison, Chief Operating Officer for the Cabinet Office, confirmed that:

“In April 2021, in light of a well-publicised security breach, the Prime Minister implemented security advice relating to a mobile device. The effect was that historic messages were no longer available to search and the phone is not active.”

The Government has admitted that all of Boris Johnson's pandemic phone messages are unavailable. https://t.co/74f5DSKUK8 — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 22, 2022

Remembering how, back in the day, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was concerned that evidence may have been destroyed saving Boris Johnson from criminal prosecution. pic.twitter.com/ZjdqyzHrBu — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 22, 2022

High Court is taken to the Security of Government Business Policy which says: "Your personal IT will not be as secure as Departmental IT. You should not use your personal devices, email and communications applications for Government business at any classification…" — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 22, 2022

Reactions

1.

Well bugger me bowlegged with a rolled up copy of Private Eye . Who would of thought ? — Harry McNally (@HarryMcNally00) March 22, 2022

2.

This is just plain not believable.

If our government can’t retrieve them I’m sure the NSA have them. — GlenW #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@GlenWardrop3) March 22, 2022

3.

Really? That’s odd, the police and tech companies are very good at retrieving messages that people have tried to delete. — Michael Carter (@EdwardoBankio) March 22, 2022

4.

5.

Boy, do these shysters have something to hide! https://t.co/NNhBe1TrhB — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 23, 2022

6.

The assumption must, therefore, be one of guilt. You don't delete stuff like this unless you've got something to hide.#JohnsonOut57 https://t.co/nIuc2qgU7m — David Sword (@sword_david) March 22, 2022

7.

I’m lost for words here

Should the fact he has lost these in itself be cause for resignation? I mean how long are we going to tolerate this @Conservatives #JohnsonOut57 https://t.co/JcbbRWCNt2 — Sally Miller 💙 (@SallyMi83941850) March 22, 2022

Related: Reactions as PM called out for ‘half-arsed bluster and waffle’