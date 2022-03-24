Never one to turn his nose up at a PR opportunity, Rishi Sunak has staged another photo op – and people are fuming.

After cutting fuel duty in Wednesday’s Spring Statement, the chancellor celebrated by posting a photo of himself filling his car with petrol at a supermarket – with a microphone helpfully attached to his tie.

“It’s 6pm – the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever has just come into effect,” he tweeted. But people were quick to point out that the 5p cut will only take petrol prices back to levels seen last week, as energy bills soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It's 6pm – the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever has just come into effect. #SpringStatement2022 pic.twitter.com/zd16vQ7wRH — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 23, 2022

“We’re pleased to see the chancellor has given drivers some much-needed relief at the pumps, but the reality is that a 5p cut in duty is something of a drop in the ocean,” RAC spokesman Nicholas Lyes said. “In reality, reducing it by 5p will only take prices back to where they were just over a week ago.”

Needless to say, social media had some harsh words for Sunak – with many doubting his photo op’s authenticity. And who can blame them? Here are some of the best comments.

Oh don’t you start the ridiculous photo ops at every turn. It’s vain,dull and wasted your time and our money. Actions speak louder than poses. https://t.co/NNAMPURhzG — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 23, 2022

Says guy who set foot in petrol station for first time in his life today at 6pm https://t.co/K6YxmRihMR — Rebel without a clue (@RebelSinCause) March 24, 2022

Hey @RishiSunak you’ve just pushed 1.3m people into absolute poverty this year including 500,000 children.UC rise abolished , NI increase , not feeding children in a pandemic etc . You’re building a truly great record of achievements. Keep smiling for those photo opportunities👍 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 24, 2022

Just a regular guy doing regular guy stuff, totally natural pic.twitter.com/FdiC93jnhq — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 23, 2022

And if you think that was bad, wait until you see the footage some poor lakes filmed inside the petrol station.

Say what you like about Rishi, he does a cracking impression of a billionaire who has never been in a shop before. pic.twitter.com/Yd6Hu07llP — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) March 23, 2022

