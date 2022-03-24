Never one to turn his nose up at a PR opportunity, Rishi Sunak has staged another photo op – and people are fuming.
After cutting fuel duty in Wednesday’s Spring Statement, the chancellor celebrated by posting a photo of himself filling his car with petrol at a supermarket – with a microphone helpfully attached to his tie.
“It’s 6pm – the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever has just come into effect,” he tweeted. But people were quick to point out that the 5p cut will only take petrol prices back to levels seen last week, as energy bills soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We’re pleased to see the chancellor has given drivers some much-needed relief at the pumps, but the reality is that a 5p cut in duty is something of a drop in the ocean,” RAC spokesman Nicholas Lyes said. “In reality, reducing it by 5p will only take prices back to where they were just over a week ago.”
Needless to say, social media had some harsh words for Sunak – with many doubting his photo op’s authenticity. And who can blame them? Here are some of the best comments.
And if you think that was bad, wait until you see the footage some poor lakes filmed inside the petrol station.
