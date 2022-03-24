Boris Johnson has been accused of delivering “half-arsed bluster and waffle” in response to calls to better protect British workers following the P&O Ferries scandal.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hit out at Mr Johnson as he repeatedly raised concerns at Prime Minister’s Questions, including over the treatment of the 800 seafarers sacked by P&O.

He also described the Prime Minister as “all mouth no trousers” in legislating to ban fire and rehire, which involves making workers redundant before giving them their jobs back with worse terms and conditions.

Sir Keir said workers he has spoken to are worried they could be next if P&O is allowed to “get away with it”, adding: “Why does the Prime Minister think that they will take a crumb of comfort from his half-arsed bluster and waffle today?”

Mr Johnson said: “P&O plainly aren’t going to get away with it any more than any other company that treats its employees in that scandalous way.”

"Why does the prime minister think that they will take a crumb of comfort from his half-arsed bluster and waffle today?"@keir_starmer accuses Boris Johnson of failing to protect vulnerable P&O workers #PMQs pic.twitter.com/b6bqHyYg1t — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 23, 2022

Reactions

As ever social media went into overdrive after the comments about the PM.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

I’ll have Keir Starmer know that “half-arsed bluster and waffle” is exactly what has got me where I am today.#PMQs — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 23, 2022

2.

I’m surprised it scores as high as half. https://t.co/sGCVIPKd3K — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) March 23, 2022

3.

"And then Starmer called the shitgibbon half arsed."



🐢💨 pic.twitter.com/EWCsdnHLKS — Lord TollyT of Baconland💙🇺🇦🇬🇧🇪🇺🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@TollytB) March 23, 2022

4.

Keir was right there, and "half arsed" sums up the PM's attitude to quite literally everything. #PMQs — Yasmin Qureshi MP (@YasminQureshiMP) March 23, 2022

5.

"All mouth and no trousers" says Starmer. My dad says that. "All 'is lot," waving an arm at the Tory benches. "Half-arsed bluster and waffle." He's gone well Kent. LIKE. — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) March 23, 2022

6.

what Keir Starmer said at PMQs was very unfair, does this look even close to being ‘half-arsed’ pic.twitter.com/mvoZwUstwX — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 23, 2022

7.

Something very satisfying about hearing Starmer slam Johnson's 'half arsed bluster and waffle' in the Commons — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) March 23, 2022

8.

9.

Keir was right there, and "half arsed" sums up the PM's attitude to quite literally everything. #PMQs — Yasmin Qureshi MP (@YasminQureshiMP) March 23, 2022

10.

If anything, quite a generous description https://t.co/H37phaKhJ6 — Alice Bennett (@AlicePonderland) March 23, 2022

Related: ‘What about us?’: Sunak pummelled in papers following spring statement