Steve Bray’s legal fund has ballooned after police officers confiscated his amplifiers outside Parliament Square.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of officers swooped on the “Stop Brexit Man” Steve Bray after they said he was protesting too loudly.

Bray was told that under the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into force earlier in the day, he was forbidden from holding a noisy protest within a designated area outside the Houses of Parliament.

The top hat-wearing demonstrator is often seen in the area playing loud music in a protest sometimes coinciding with Prime Minister’s Questions.

In social media footage, Mr Bray, who was surrounded by banners and European Union flags, could be seen struggling with officers and telling them “hands off” as they attempted to take the amplifiers.

An officer could be heard responding: “You’ve already been warned not to turn it on.”

Anti-Brexit/anti-Tory protester Steve Bray’s pair of amplifiers has been seized by police. No arrests. pic.twitter.com/QPOrPQYuWE — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 28, 2022

He later confronted offices about how to get the amps back and was told he had been summonsed.

“Obviously I’m going to elect Trial by Jury but I may need some legal help,” he posted on Twitter.

Since then, support for his legal costs has ballooned.

At the time of writing, over £100,000 had been raised for the ‘Stop Brexit’ man, which as Mike Galsworthy pointed out, is probably not what this government wanted!

Andrea Leadsom even chipped in after effectively libelling Bray for using “violent” protests.

Contribute to the cause via the link below:

OMG so much support from you all I can’t thank you enough. We can do so much more now.#crowdfunding @fundrazr https://t.co/4y3SDM18fQ — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

Related: Emotionless Maxwell says meeting Epstein was ‘greatest regret’ of her life