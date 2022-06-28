Police officers have told Steve Bray he will be summoned to court after they confiscated his amplifiers near Parliament Square.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of officers swooped on the “Stop Brexit Man” Steve Bray after they said he was protesting too loudly.

Bray was told that under the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into force earlier in the day, he was forbidden from holding a noisy protest within a designated area outside the Houses of Parliament.

The top hat-wearing demonstrator is often seen in the area playing loud music in a protest sometimes coinciding with Prime Minister’s Questions.

In social media footage, Mr Bray, who was surrounded by banners and European Union flags, could be seen struggling with officers and telling them “hands off” as they attempted to take the amplifiers.

An officer could be heard responding: “You’ve already been warned not to turn it on.”

He later confronted offices about how to get the amps back and was told he had been summonsed.

“Obviously I’m going to elect Trial by Jury but I may need some legal help,” he posted on Twitter.

Thankfully, help was at hand after the tweet went viral.

