Rishi Sunak has faced further questions on gambling by Conservative candidates, as he sought to move on from the scandal, telling voters not to “sleepwalk to July 4”.

Speaking at the launch of the Tories’ Welsh manifesto, the Prime Minister acknowledged voters’ “frustrations”, but suggested the General Election was too important to be used to send the party a message.

He said: “I warn you, don’t fall into Labour’s trap, don’t sleepwalk to July 4.

“I know you want to send us a message, but this is not a by-election.”

But the questions he faced after his speech continued to focus on allegations that a string of people with links to the Conservative Party or Number 10 bet on the timing of the contest before he announced it.

Mr Sunak refused to be drawn on whether he was aware of other Conservative candidates or officials who had placed bets on the date of the General Election, saying there were “multiple investigations” under way that were “independent” and “confidential”.

He added: “What I can tell you is, as I said, if anyone is found to have broken the rules, they should not only face the full consequences of the law, but I will ensure that they are booted out of the Conservative Party too.”

Craig Williams, the party’s candidate in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr and Mr Sunak’s parliamentary aide, admitted to having “a flutter” on the date of the election after it was disclosed he was under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

It has since been reported that another candidate, Laura Saunders, and her husband, Tory director of campaigning Tony Lee, were also facing a Gambling Commission investigation, while a member of Mr Sunak’s close protection team has been arrested and suspended from duty over similar allegations.

Ms Saunders, the Conservative candidate for Bristol North West, said she “will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission” investigation, while Mr Lee took a leave of absence from his role with the party on Wednesday, just 15 days before the polls opened.

Labour has called for both Mr Williams and Ms Saunders to be suspended as candidates, with Sir Keir Starmer saying a Labour candidate accused of the same thing would “be gone and their feet would not have touched the floor”.

Concerns that political insiders may have profited from knowledge of the election date overshadowed Friday’s launch of the Conservatives’ manifesto for Wales, at which Mr Sunak repeated accusations that Labour would “change the rules so it’s much harder to ever get them out”.

He said: “They want to give 16-year-olds a vote not because on principle they think that they are adults, but because they think they’ll vote for them.

“Once they have got power they will change every rule to make sure that they keep it.”

A Labour spokesman said: “This reeks of desperation and is a lie. Labour will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, and will not extend voting rights beyond that.”

The Conservatives have previously claimed Labour would also extend the vote to prisoners and EU citizens, something the opposition has expressly ruled out.

