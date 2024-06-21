Rishi Sunak getting subjected to boos from the audience during a BBC Question Time election special has been compared to a classic Alan Partridge clip by people on social media.

Audience members pressed the PM about the UK’s commitment to the UK being part of European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) during the show.

Asked whether he was prepared to leave the convention in order to meet his migration promises, the Prime Minister said: “I believe everything we are doing is compliant with our international obligations.”

Mr Sunak said he was “prepared to do what it takes” to begin sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, adding that the country does not need a “foreign court” to issue instructions on border security.

“I will put our country first,” he added.

“Shame,” audience members could be heard shouting following his answer.

One man suggested Russia and Belarus are the “only two countries” which are not signatories to the deal, a point which is not strictly true.

The two nations are, in fact, the only European states which are not party to it, with Russia having been expelled since the invasion of Ukraine.

Calls of “shame on you” could still be heard during the programme’s closing credits, leading to parallels with this classic Partridge clip:

Rishi Sunak leaving the stage at the end of Question Time last night while the credits rolled… pic.twitter.com/ctp6TthJzj — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 21, 2024

