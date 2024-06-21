When you think of an Italian island worthy of an Instagram post, a few will spring to mind. Stunning places surrounded by beautiful waters and sun-kissed locals. But rarely will you hear someone utter the beautiful name, Ischia…

Well, there’s a reason for that. Its neighbouring island is a known tourist trap – often overrun with Brits and taking all of the attention – but have we over-looked another hidden gem made famous by a hit movie that is now a must-watch Netflix series?

Yes, is the answer! Grab a gelato and say Ciao to Ischia.

A flight from London to Naples, Italy, will take you just over two and a half hours, you’ll then need to board a ferry, taking you around one hour and twenty minutes – in less than five hours’ time, you’ll step onto the port of Ischia where a local taxi is cuter than the crisp white polo shirt you will now have on. Living the Italian dream. The island sun will kiss your vitamin-D-starved cheeks and you’ll crave wine, pasta and fresh fish, in a matter of minutes. All of which you can get, instantly – and some of the best produce that will ever pass your lips. Yes, I said it. Drop off your bags at one of the island’s vast hotels, like the quaint Albergo San Lorenzo where rooms start from just £80 per night, giving you not only the views but a truly authentic Italian vibe. Then… go explore.

The island is home to little over 60,000 people – give or take holiday homeowners – and compact enough to get around efficiently, seeing it all in just a short stay. You’ll be thankful that the island, 55 km from the Italian coastline, has flown under the radar for this long. The streets and narrow roads are lined with authentic shops, restaurants and a distinct lack of ‘Brits abroad.’ Here, in a place filled with that ‘out of office’ feeling, you’ll struggle to hear another British accent and get lost in the Ischian way. Thank us later.

Unmissable vistas and beautiful architecture are at every turn, including Castello Aragonese d’Ischia, which will need no introduction. You’ll see it straight from the ferry ride over and be swept up in its beauty and grandeur. Housed on its own tiny island, with a connecting bridge, this stunning hillside location has views, the seagulls and even a hotel created from the old convent that was present between the 16th and 18th centuries. A visit will cost you around £10 and a fabulous step count. You can also marvel at its beauty from a boat ride around the island on the occasionally choppy, but hypnotic, seas. Back on the mainland of the island, museums and breathtaking experiences are not hard to find, but it’s the gardens you’ll want to visit. The famous and iconic, Giardini La Mortella, (visited by our very own King) will wow you and give you backyard envy, but it’s the quirky gardens of Ravino that will really capture your attention. A cactus garden of dreams – great for the gram and also good for a cactus-inspired cocktail. Chin chin.

And speaking of drinks… From the hillside vineyards along the coastline, where you can freely hike the trials treaded by families working all year round on the island grapes, to the Mazzella cellars – get ready for wine. For approximately £30-£60 per person, you can taste the fruits of the labour in Piano Ligouri. As you sip, taste and buy (believe me, you will,) you’ll also learn about the interesting process of how the family get the grapes down from the steep hills and onto a boat, before making the brilliant vino. Of course, you can’t go to an Italian island and not have delicious food as well. Family-run, Un Attimo Di Vino, will welcome you with warm hearts and a stunning menu centred around seafood. If you want more of a view, and are ok with a lot of steps, head up to Punta Imperatore Lighthouse. You’ll feel as if you’ve stepped into a movie and adore watching the sunset here. Try the famous rabbit dish in the gorgeous restaurant. I dare you. Or, if a Michelin experience is what you desire, head to Il Mirto vegetarian restaurant. It’s a farm-to-table concept and stunning location, in the grounds of a simply incredible hotel, will blow your mind, and belly.

Of course, what you really might be craving for your time away is the ultimate relaxation, and this volcanic island has a brilliant answer to any woes – outdoor spas. The Giardini Poseidon Terme is a park with multiple thermal pools. Temperatures range from 28° C to 40°C, catering to your needs for around £35 per person. Robe up, and head there for that R&R. You deserve it.

As you watch another Ischian sunset in your short (or long) stay, sipping a glass of the island’s Rosé wine, you’ll understand instantly why this hidden gem was one of the key locations filmed in the 2000 hit movie, The Talented Mr. Ripley, later to be turned into a bingeable series with Andrew Scott. However, unlike the movie, there’s no con artist here, and the only obsession you’ll have is the relaxing and unquestionable charm that the island has. It truly is a wonderful place to visit, topping up those good endorphins and recharging in a new untrodden place.

It’s safe to say that the Netflix Ripley effect is in full swing, so, grab a lifejacket and get on board that ferry to Ischia before everyone else does.

Ciao.

