Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson’s leadership faced a fresh crisis.
Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.
It was reported that the news of the two resignations broke as he was conducting an interview trying to defend his position.
So who is publically sticking with the PM?
Here goes:
Liz Truss
An ally of Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, viewed as a potential leadership candidate, said she was “100% behind the PM”, PA Media reports.
Dominic Raab
Nadine Dorries
This is amusing…
LATEST UPDATE FROM GUARDIAN
STAYING
Dominic Raab
Liz Truss
Brandon Lewis
Priti Patel
Kwasi Kwarteng
Nadine Dorries
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Anne Marie-Trevelyan
Simon Hart
Ben Wallace
Chris Heaton Harris
Alistair Jack
SILENT
Michael Gove
Nadhim Zahawi
Therese Coffey
Penny Mordaunt
George Eustice
Grant Shapps
