Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson’s leadership faced a fresh crisis.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

It was reported that the news of the two resignations broke as he was conducting an interview trying to defend his position.

So who is publically sticking with the PM?

Here goes:

1.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng staying in government — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

2.

Priti Patel staying in government (yes we are running a spreadsheet) — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

3.

Ben Wallace is staying in government — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

4.

Liz Truss

An ally of Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, viewed as a potential leadership candidate, said she was “100% behind the PM”, PA Media reports.

5.

Dominic Raab

6.

Nadine Dorries

7.

Alister Jack is staying in government — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

8.

Jacob Rees Mogg: “The PM won a mandate from the a British people and that is more powerful than cabinet ministers resigning” — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

9.

Stella Braverman and Liz Truss staying in government — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

This is amusing…

Dominic Rabb, Nadine Dorris, Liz Truss and Priti Patel right now pic.twitter.com/l0zJELnvHr — Ahoy it's me (@ItsThatEM) July 5, 2022

LATEST UPDATE FROM GUARDIAN

STAYING

Dominic Raab

Liz Truss

Brandon Lewis

Priti Patel

Kwasi Kwarteng

Nadine Dorries

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Anne Marie-Trevelyan

Simon Hart

Ben Wallace

Chris Heaton Harris

Alistair Jack



SILENT



Michael Gove

Nadhim Zahawi

Therese Coffey

Penny Mordaunt

George Eustice

Grant Shapps

