Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson’s leadership faced a fresh crisis.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

‘IT’S HAPPENING’ was trending on Twitter shortly after the announcement.

Here’s a round-up of the early action:

I can tolerate racism, sexism, homophobia, lies, bullying, a cost of living crisis and partying while tens of thousands of people died, but I draw the line at bad polling — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 5, 2022

HERE WE GO EVERYONE!! IT'S HAPPENING!! THIS IS GONNA BE SO MUCH FUN!! THE DOMINOS ARE STARTING TO FALL!! — Furious robot (@furious_robot) July 5, 2022

It’s happening. At long last. Even this lot fed up covering for a shambles of a Prime Minister. He’s embarrassed himself (and all of them) for too long. — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) July 5, 2022

I hope this works as well as the last time Sajid Javid resigned and Boris Johnson continued to be Prime Minister. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) July 5, 2022

The party’s over. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2022

I wish I could feel more joy in this, but it just feels like the heads on a hydra.



How ever many topple, new ones replace them and the monster continues its rampage. — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) July 5, 2022

Wow! #Sunak and #Javid are gone – resigned from the cabinet. The expectation to say anythign to spin crisis after crisis to defend the Big Dog just too much.



Surely this isn't the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson – its at least the middle of the end. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 5, 2022

Related: Like clockwork PM jumps on call to Zelensky and people aren’t buying it