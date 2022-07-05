Rishi Sunak has resigned as chancellor, telling the Prime Minister that standards in Government are “worth fighting for”.

The chancellor resigned shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening, shortly after health secretary Sajid Javid.

It leaves two major roles empty in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet and plunges the Prime Minister into one of the most serious crises of his leadership.

In the letter, published on Twitter, the now former chancellor said that he could no longer remain loyal to the Prime Minister, who remains mired in scandal over the appointment of Tory MP Chris Pincher to the role of deputy chief whip.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Andrew Murrison MP has announced on Twitter that he has resigned as a trade envoy.

