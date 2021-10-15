Are you happy with the way the UK is going at the minute?
If not who do you blame?
Is it Covid, global supply issues and those pesky people at the EU making things hard for us?
If you think it isn’t that and it’s the government’s response to Covid, Brexit, UC credit cut…etc etc, then you might be upset by the following polling data.
As, according to YouGov, the Tories have a ten-point lead over the Labour.
It makes you wonder what the Government would have to do for Labour to close the gap, and overtake Johnson’s party?
Or is it to do with the Labour leader? Maybe those hecklers at the Labour Party Conference had a point?
Either way the UK is looking at another period of Tory rule come election time.
