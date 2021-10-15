Are you happy with the way the UK is going at the minute?

If not who do you blame?

Is it Covid, global supply issues and those pesky people at the EU making things hard for us?

If you think it isn’t that and it’s the government’s response to Covid, Brexit, UC credit cut…etc etc, then you might be upset by the following polling data.

As, according to YouGov, the Tories have a ten-point lead over the Labour.

It makes you wonder what the Government would have to do for Labour to close the gap, and overtake Johnson’s party?

Or is it to do with the Labour leader? Maybe those hecklers at the Labour Party Conference had a point?

Either way the UK is looking at another period of Tory rule come election time.

Latest Westminster voting intention (12-13 Oct)



Con: 41% (+2 from 5-6 Oct)

Lab: 31% (n/c)

Lib Dem: 9% (n/c)

Green: 8% (-1)

SNP: 4% (-2)

Reform UK: 4% (n/c)https://t.co/V5TSBxCY48 pic.twitter.com/L4wEENKudW — YouGov (@YouGov) October 14, 2021

Reactions

1.

2.

I for one look forward to Britain being on the 'most trustworthy places' list somewhere underneath Mos Eisley https://t.co/AyLYM5hvyb — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 14, 2021

3.

Is this a joke? Who they hell r @YouGov asking – Tory Central office employees? — Tommys 🤓🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #FBPE #ToriesOut (@TommyTommys) October 14, 2021

4.

PM on holiday, Covid report damning the Tories actions, Deaths per day still over 100, Patel wanting to be able to kill asylum seekers at sea, shop shelves still empty, EU having to step in and help NI, but still they lead. https://t.co/M1EhzX55vb — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 14, 2021

5.

So we’ve just discovered the Tories presided over the worst failing in public health ever, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths and they’ve gone UP.



WTF is wrong with this country? https://t.co/PpVklCiqLe — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 14, 2021

6.

7.

Note to self: must fuck off on holiday in the middle of a crisis more often. https://t.co/fcmtjSvqnH — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 14, 2021

8.

WTF is wrong with the 41%? https://t.co/iBvMT0ZWUc — Mrs Springsteen (@MrsSpringsteen2) October 14, 2021

9.

Looks like Tory incompetence is attractive for voters https://t.co/XIK4AuCX02 — Abdullahi Mohamed (@abdulmohamed02) October 14, 2021

10.

Last 2 mths:

– Raab Afghanistan debacle

– 1,300,000 new CV19 cases

– Over 5000 CV19 deaths

– UC uplift gone

– #BrexitFuelShortages

– Empty shelves

– HGV chaos

– NIP chaos

– CV19 disaster report

– Johnson hiding in Marbella



UK voters to YouGov: "Give them another 2 points".



FFS https://t.co/KBF6qMaCzd — #JohnsonOut 🇪🇺 🇿🇦 (@PlanetZuma) October 14, 2021

11.

Gaslighting with a fully complicit media appears to be the most successful form of propaganda. YouGov. https://t.co/sHAutuPACT — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕁𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@JayJay08752584) October 14, 2021

12.

