Serious errors and delays at the hands of the Government and scientific advisers cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a damning report from MPs.
As the news broke #ToryCovidCatastrophe began to trend on social media, and many people wondered why he went on holiday to Marbella so quickly, almost as if he knew…
The study, from the cross-party Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee, said the UK’s preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu, while ministers waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020.
In a wide-ranging report, MPs said the UK’s pandemic planning was too “narrowly and inflexibly based on a flu model” that failed to learn the lessons from Sars, Mers and Ebola.
Former chief medical officer Professor Dame Sally Davies told MPs there was “groupthink”, with infectious disease experts not believing that “Sars, or another Sars, would get from Asia to us”.
However, Tory Minister Steve Barclay refused to apologise and told BBC Breakfast news and Kay Burley that the Government has acted well.
He told BBC breakfast news that he ‘didn’t accept that we were late to lockdown.”
Then on Kay Burley, he also refused to apologise.
“20,000 lives needlessly lost because you didn’t lock down a week earlier and you don’t want to apologise” asked Kay Burley and no apology came.
#ToryCovidCatastrophe
As the news broke, the hashtag #ToryCovidCatastrophe began to trend, with thousands of angry tweets about the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
Here is a very small selection of them.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Related:Johnson eager for beaver as a dream weaver for the deluded Leaver