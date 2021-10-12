Serious errors and delays at the hands of the Government and scientific advisers cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a damning report from MPs.

As the news broke #ToryCovidCatastrophe began to trend on social media, and many people wondered why he went on holiday to Marbella so quickly, almost as if he knew…

The study, from the cross-party Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee, said the UK’s preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu, while ministers waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020.

In a wide-ranging report, MPs said the UK’s pandemic planning was too “narrowly and inflexibly based on a flu model” that failed to learn the lessons from Sars, Mers and Ebola.

Former chief medical officer Professor Dame Sally Davies told MPs there was “groupthink”, with infectious disease experts not believing that “Sars, or another Sars, would get from Asia to us”.

However, Tory Minister Steve Barclay refused to apologise and told BBC Breakfast news and Kay Burley that the Government has acted well.

He told BBC breakfast news that he ‘didn’t accept that we were late to lockdown.”

Susanna Reid – This is an absolutely devastating report… we were late to lockdown… 1 week earlier & 20,000 lives could have been saved… who's fault was it that we were late to lockdown?



Steve Barclay – I don't accept that we were late to lockdown 🤔#GMB pic.twitter.com/hPNNI8crlS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 12, 2021

Then on Kay Burley, he also refused to apologise.

“20,000 lives needlessly lost because you didn’t lock down a week earlier and you don’t want to apologise” asked Kay Burley and no apology came.

“20,000 lives needlessly lost because you didn’t lock down a week earlier and you don’t want to apologise” @KayBurley



This Government is utterly detestable pic.twitter.com/1ulCRVB9W0 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 12, 2021

#ToryCovidCatastrophe

As the news broke, the hashtag #ToryCovidCatastrophe began to trend, with thousands of angry tweets about the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Here is a very small selection of them.

The Tories were having affairs, giving dodgy PPE contracts to their mates, breaking social distancing, shaking hands with their friends and driving to Durham. while we made sacrifices. Never forgive. Never forget.#ToryCovidCatastrophe — Lloyd🛡️Hardy (@LloydHardy) October 11, 2021

Kay burley asks Stephen Barclay if he’s keen to start with an apology over the #ToryCovidCatastrophe deaths from them not locking down



He says NO & blames the scientists 🤯



Bollocks#kayburley #ToryIncompetence pic.twitter.com/tCFEmO8OrB — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) October 12, 2021

The Tories were warned to lockdown on the 9th of March, they ignored it



They decided the rich chums deserved to go to Cheltenham instead



This is what #ToryIncompetence looks like



Rishi Sunak & Boris Johnson chose the economy’s health over ours#KayBurley #ToryCovidCatastrophe pic.twitter.com/94HFWonUuB — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) October 12, 2021

I'm at Bremen Central Station, everyone is wearing a mask 😷 without exception.

New cases in Germany yesterday 4 971.

New cases in the UK

40 224. #ToryCovidCatastrophe — Kraut 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 3,5% 🕷#FBPE 🩸🚩 (@EUMarauder) October 12, 2021

Tory underfunding coupled with their criminal handling of the pandemic has led to thousands of unnecessary deaths, if you voted for Johnson you're complicit, I'll say again blojo could order the culling of all new borns and they'd still cheer him #ToryCovidCatastrophe — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) October 12, 2021

#JohnsonLiedPeopleDied he is now sunning himself in Marbella at the expense of Lord Goldsmith.

Now would be a good time to close our border & keep him out #notmyPM #ToryCovidCatastrophe https://t.co/XsNwVyLLb1 — Jane Woolner💙 (@woolner_jane) October 12, 2021

Explains why our bin bag of panna cotta is hiding away in Spain #ToryCovidCatastrophe #JohnsonHasFailedTheNation #JohnsonMustGo pic.twitter.com/VwW3Fnf36T — Marek (@MarekmikaMarek) October 12, 2021

As Johnson suns himself in Zac Goldsmith’s villa in Marbella never let it be forgotten that over 160,000 British people died on his watch, many due to his failure of leadership#JohnsonOut #ToryCovidCatastrophe https://t.co/0W7Yb9R5ik — European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇪🇺💙 #JohnsonOut (@EuropeanUnity1) October 11, 2021

Frightened, innocent victims in nursing homes who died horrible, lonely deaths. Johnson must pay.



I'm presuming Johnson knew this was about to break, seeing as he couldn't jet off on his jollies quick enough?@Conservatives #ToryCovidCatastrophe https://t.co/A2rkkDk0cr — Sheeza Blade #SafeEdForAll #FBPPR #NHS #FBLC (@sheeza_blade) October 12, 2021

No wonder he's left the country. He's a master at dodging his responsibilities.https://t.co/xklYO1rddA#ToryCovidCatastrophe #boristhebutcher — Alice Day (@AliceDay_UK) October 12, 2021

Damning indictment of Boris Johnson and his government’s Covid response



Tens of thousands of lives needlessly lost! The elderly thrown to the wolves! No operable pandemic response plan!



No wonder he decided to get out of Dodge this week in Marbella #ToryCovidCatastrophe pic.twitter.com/SslR08mO6L — Stuzi 🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 12, 2021

