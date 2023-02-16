Stanley Johnson heaped praise on Lord Heseltine following a blistering TalkTV appearance this week.
The former deputy prime minister “ran rings” around two Brexiteers during an exchange about the failings of leaving the EU that is being widely shared.
Citing stories in the Daily Telegraph and from Bank of England rate-setter Jonathan Haskel, he declared Brexit dead in the water three years since Britain officially left the European Union.
After the classy demolition job, Stanley Johnson told Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshot that Heseltine had just “wiped the floor with them”.
Watch the hilarious clip below:
