Boris Johnson could hand peerages to his father and sister in his resignation honours list, according to Private Eye reports.

The former prime minister has already given his brother, Jo, a peerage in 2020 after he stepped down from parliament.

But he could be set to hand his father, Stanley, and sister, Rachel, a place in the House of Lords too.

The New European’s Mandrake reporter has also heard rumours over why it is taking so long for Johnson to reveal his honours list.

One source said: “There is always the odd preposterous name on a resignation honours list, but the problem with Johnson’s is that they are all preposterous, with even his wife and his dad on it.

“Johnson hasn’t also given up on the idea of ennobling Paul Dacre, but Sunak is threatening to exercise his right to veto the entire list if he pushes ahead with that.

“His argument is that it risks bringing the honours system into ridicule. He will also never forgive nor forget how the Mail torpedoed his campaign to be prime minister, when he was, at the outset, clear favourite.”

