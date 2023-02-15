Come – for Michael Heseltine treating Tice like an idiot Stay – to watch him laugh sarcastically when Isabel Oakeshott blames Remainers https://t.co/YmD1Wrc7cN

It all made this exchange between Heseltine and Tice rather entertaining:

A Bank of England policymaker has forecast that the divorce has dealt the UK economy a “productivity penalty” of £29 billion, which comes on top of the £40 billion in lost tax receipts reported earlier.

Assistant comment editor, Sherelle Jacobs said “the only thing left to do is the political equivalent of disposing of the body”, which would start with reviving the Erasmus exchange program and co-operating in new areas like energy before eventually rejoining the Single Market.

Yesterday, the Daily Telegraph declared that Brexit was “finally dead” after senior figures representing both the Conservatives and Labour reportedly gathered to discuss the shortcomings of the split.

Lord Heseltine stylishly schooled Reform UK leader Richard Tice on Brexit using extracts from newspapers that backed Brexit in 2016.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .