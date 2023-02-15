Lord Heseltine stylishly schooled Reform UK leader Richard Tice on Brexit using extracts from newspapers that backed Brexit in 2016.
Yesterday, the Daily Telegraph declared that Brexit was “finally dead” after senior figures representing both the Conservatives and Labour reportedly gathered to discuss the shortcomings of the split.
Assistant comment editor, Sherelle Jacobs said “the only thing left to do is the political equivalent of disposing of the body”, which would start with reviving the Erasmus exchange program and co-operating in new areas like energy before eventually rejoining the Single Market.
Brexit news elsewhere appeared similarly downcast.
A Bank of England policymaker has forecast that the divorce has dealt the UK economy a “productivity penalty” of £29 billion, which comes on top of the £40 billion in lost tax receipts reported earlier.
It all made this exchange between Heseltine and Tice rather entertaining:
