South African president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a ‘mic drop’ moment during his White House ambush at the hands of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa met with the US president for a meeting. But within moments, Trump ambushed him with a video screening and news story clippings about discredited claims there is a “white genocide” in South Africa.

In a moment reminiscent of when Volodymyr Zelensky was attacked by Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office, Ramaphosa was confronted by the president in a choreographed onslaught.

But Ramaphosa refused to rise to Trump’s nonsense, and later delivered a brilliant line to Trump.

As the pair discussed Trump’s “white genocide” claims, Ramaphosa said he was “sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” referencing the recent controversy of Qatar gifting a Boeing to the president.

RAMAPHOSA: I am sorry I don't have a plane to give you



TRUMP: I wish you did. I'd take it. If your country offered the US Air Force a plane, I would take it



RAMAPHOSA: Okay pic.twitter.com/TgvODTok9P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

Reacting to the moment on social media, the South African leader was widely praised.

“I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you.”



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa



Holy fucking mic drop Batman.



Bravo President Ramaphosa!



👏 👏👏pic.twitter.com/xN5OOOV0os — 🇨🇦CoffeyTimeNews🇨🇦 (@CoffeyTimeNews) May 21, 2025

BREAKING: South African president Ramaphosa humiliates Trump with a joke: “I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you.” Trump: “I wish you did. I would take it.” Trump is completely oblivious to the dig. He’s a f*cking 🤡 on the world stage.



pic.twitter.com/D17oJWmtEl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 21, 2025

President Ramaphosa: “I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you.”



Trump: “I wish you did I would take it.”



Trump is being mocked and he’s too fucking stupid to see it.

pic.twitter.com/A1oSXrntRP — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) May 21, 2025

Earlier this month, dozens of white South Africans landed in the US after being given refugee status by Trump’s administration.

The president had described Afrikaners as victims of “racial discrimination” in February.

The claims have been widely discredited, and South Africa’s foreign ministry described the move as “politically motivated” and designed to undermine South Africa’s “constitutional democracy”.

Related: Donald Trump lashes out at journalist during live broadcast