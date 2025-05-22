South African president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a ‘mic drop’ moment during his White House ambush at the hands of Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Ramaphosa met with the US president for a meeting. But within moments, Trump ambushed him with a video screening and news story clippings about discredited claims there is a “white genocide” in South Africa.
In a moment reminiscent of when Volodymyr Zelensky was attacked by Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office, Ramaphosa was confronted by the president in a choreographed onslaught.
But Ramaphosa refused to rise to Trump’s nonsense, and later delivered a brilliant line to Trump.
As the pair discussed Trump’s “white genocide” claims, Ramaphosa said he was “sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” referencing the recent controversy of Qatar gifting a Boeing to the president.
Reacting to the moment on social media, the South African leader was widely praised.
Earlier this month, dozens of white South Africans landed in the US after being given refugee status by Trump’s administration.
The president had described Afrikaners as victims of “racial discrimination” in February.
The claims have been widely discredited, and South Africa’s foreign ministry described the move as “politically motivated” and designed to undermine South Africa’s “constitutional democracy”.
