Dozens of white South Africans have been given refugee status by Donald Trump, after they touched down in America on Sunday.

Those leaving South Africa claim they have been victims of discrimination in their home country.

Despite closing off access to most refugees, such as those coming from DR Congo and Sudan, Trump’s administration has made an exception for Afrikaners, a white minority in South Africa that created and led the apartheid regime.

Usually, the refugee process can take years, however, only three months have passed since the US President signed an executive order establishing refugee status for Afrikaners.

The president had described Afrikaners as victims of “racial discrimination” in February.

According to the New York Times, Afrikaners waiting to depart from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg waved away questions from journalists, stating that the US Embassy had instructed them not to speak on the matter.

There were 49 Afrikaners who boarded a U.S.-funded charter plane.

Jaco van der Merwe, 52, an Afrikaner living in Johannesburg, said: “No white person in their right mind would stay in this country.

“I believe South Africa is finished.”

He added that he and his wife had been the victims of violent attacks and had been passed over for jobs due to their skin colour.

Mr van der Merwe said that he had reached out to the US Embassy in South Africa about refugee status, but had not yet heard anything.

In a statement last week, South Africa’s foreign ministry described the move as “politically motivated” and designed to undermine South Africa’s “constitutional democracy”.

They said allegations of discrimination against the country’s white minority were unfounded.

