Reform UK has pledged to scrap a scheme that actually doesn’t exist in any of the local authorities where they control the council.

Last week, the party’s chair Zia Yusuf said Reform would be removing all low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) from the 10 areas across England where they now run the local council.

LTNs are schemes designed to stop cars and vehicles using smaller, residential roads as through routes. This is usually by introducing physical barriers or numberplate-recognition cameras.

Yusuf told the Telegraph: “We view these schemes with the same suspicion as mass immigration and net zero. You can expect, if you live in a Reform council, for there to be a much higher bar for any proposals for LTNs and for the large-scale reversal of these existing LTNs.”

However, the Guardian reports that no LTN schemes exist at any of the councils now run by Reform.

LTN schemes were introduced by the Tories in 2020 (Getty)

A Reform spokesperson told the publication there were a number of roads within council areas not open to through-traffic. However, this includes non-LTN roads without through traffic, such as cul-de-sacs and housing estates.

This isn’t the first time Reform have pledged to get rid of things that don’t exist. After Andrea Jenkyns was elected as mayor of Lincolnshire, she promised to get rid of “diversity officers” at Lincolnshire County Council.

However, a Freedom of Information Request revealed that there are no diversity officers on the book at Lincolnshire Council.

