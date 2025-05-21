Donald Trump lashed out at a journalist during a live press conference in Washington, telling him to “get a real job.”

On Tuesday, Trump had a meeting with Republicans to try and convince members to vote for his “big, beautiful” bill which is central to his domestic agenda.

When he spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill after the meeting, one journalist asked him about comments from Rep. Andy Harris, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, who had earlier said the legislative package doesn’t have enough support from Republicans.

The NOTUS journalist asked the president: “Andy Harris said that you didn’t adequately convince enough people to vote for the bill?”

Trump initially started responding to the question, before deciding instead to hit out at the journalist for his job, asking them who they worked for. When they responded with NOTUS, Trump said: “Who? I don’t even know what the hell that is. Get yourself a real job.”

Footage of the moment has gone viral on social media.

TRUMP: Who do you work for?



REPORTER: NOTUS



TRUMP: I don't even know what the hell that is. Get yourself a real job. pic.twitter.com/pzyw54LAB5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2025

NOTUS stands for “news of the United States” and is a new non-partisan newsroom covering the federal government, founded by Robert Allbritton, the former publisher of Politico.

This is not the first time Trump has attacked journalists and legacy press outlets for doing their job. In April, the White House decided to restrict control over which news organisations are allowed access to the president.

This came after Trump won a ruling to bar the Associated Press from Air Force One and the Oval Office. This was after the outlet resisted the president’s demand to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

