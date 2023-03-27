Sir Graham Brady boasted about his “seniority” within the Conservative Party and talked up his flexibility in an interview with a fake South Korean company.

The 1922 Committee chairman, who has played a key role in the removal of the last three prime ministers, said it would be possible for him to skip off MP work to attend business meetings around the world.

He said there might sometimes be “emergency occasions” if “something dramatic was happening in British politics”.

“But in a normal course of events, yes, I would be able to plan those things and make sure that I could be free to attend.”

Sir Graham also bragged about his standing within the party.

“I have a, I suppose, a degree of seniority within my party, which means that I’m given a little bit of flexibility that perhaps not all of my colleagues would have. So, yes. So I don’t think that would be a problem at all.”

Asked about a possible fee, he told a representative of the fake company he “was thinking something like £60,000 as an annual rate”.

He is one of several Tory MPs who were duped by campaign group Led by Donkeys as part of their investigation into MP’s second jobs.

🚨MPs FOR HIRE – Part 2: Sit in on a job interview with Sir Graham Brady 🚨 pic.twitter.com/R9El2KI1Eq — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) March 27, 2023

Related: Kwarteng promised fake firm access to ex-PM for £10k a day