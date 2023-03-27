Beggars causing a “nuisance” on Britain’s streets will be targeted as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposals to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Police and local authorities will be given fresh powers to address people deemed to be imitating or causing the public distress, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Law enforcement officers and council workers will be given the “tools” to direct people judged to be causing a “nuisance on the street”, including by obstructing shop doorways or begging at cash machines, to health and social services.

The plan to tackle homelessness and nuisance begging forms part of a package of measures aimed at stamping out anti-social behaviour which is due to be unveiled by the Prime Minister on Monday.

It will also include piloting increased police patrols in trouble spots, banning the sale of laughing gas to the public and making it easier for landlords to evict noisy and disruptive tenants.

Responding to the news, Dr Mike Galsworthy said: “The economy is in a woeful shape, inequality is rampant, Brexit is costing daily – and greed, corruption & incompetence in government are out of control.

“And the government solution appears to be: Crack down on teenagers, homeless people and asylum seekers including children.”

The economy is in a woeful shape, inequality is rampant, Brexit is costing daily – and greed, corruption & incompetence in government are out of control.



And the government solution appears to be: Crack down on teenagers, homeless people and asylum seekers including children. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 27, 2023

Related: Sir Graham Brady boasts about ‘seniority’ and ability to bunk off from MP duties in fake interview