Kwasi Kwarteng told undercover reporters working for a fake South Korean firm that he could get them a meeting with Boris Johnson for the princely sum of £10,000 a day.

The Tory MP, who served as chancellor for just 38 days, was recorded offering access to Johnson as part of the Led by Donkeys investigation into MP’s second jobs.

Matt Hancock, Sir Graham Brady and Stephen Hammond were also among those who were approached about consultancy roles.

In a job interview with a made-up South Korean firm, Kwarteng trumpeted his “brief’ experience as chancellor of the exchequer.

“I would say [in] my generation in the UK, there are very few people who had the breadth of experience I’ve had across business and politics at this level,” he said.

On the tape, the ex-minister credited Johnson as the “best campaigner you will ever see”.

When the fake businessman said he was hoping to meet the ex-PM, Kwarteng said: “I’m sure you will, I mean, let’s talk, I’m sure we can try and arrange that.”

He added: “I’m not promising anything but he’s someone I know. He’s a great guy.”

Questioned on whether he would be able to balance his role as an MP with flying around the world to attend board meetings, Kwarteng said: “I can do that. I’m very flexible.”

Suggesting Tory bosses would allow him time away from Westminster, he added: “I’m a senior politician, we [have] got a majority of 70, we have whips.

“I can work with them to make sure that.. as long as the meetings don’t [go on for] a whole week, I’m sure I can make that work.”

Kwarteng conducted the video call with the fake businessman from his Commons office with several bottles of booze and wine glasses on a shelf in the background, including a magnum of red wine and a bottle of champagne.

During the interview the MP for Spelthorne at no point mentioned his constituency duties.

MPs FOR HIRE – the former Chancellor pic.twitter.com/Q3xQlKxZSj — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) March 26, 2023

