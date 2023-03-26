Matt Hancock has been filmed agreeing to work for £10,000 a day for a fake South Korean consultancy firm.

Campaign group Led by Donkeys offered the former health secretary a lucrative position in a video made to raise awareness over MPs’ second jobs.

Ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was also duped, as was Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

When asked what his daily rate was, Hancock reportedly replied “it’s 10,000 sterling” while Kwarteng agreed to the same rate, saying he did not require a “king’s ransom”.

Brady, meanwhile, said a daily rate of about £6,000 “feels about right”.

A fourth MP who was approached for the work, ex-Minister Stephen Hammond, said this weekend that he considered he had been the victim of a “scam”, saying the company was “fake with a fake website”.

It is believed that Led by Donkeys approached 20 MPs overall to work on Hanseong’s “advisory board”.

