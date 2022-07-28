Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture Media and Sport, appeared to forget that the UK hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as she headed to Birmingham for the opening of this year’s event.

Dorries appeared in a BBC interview ahead of the opening ceremony of the Games which is being hosted in the West Midlands.

She told the news channel: “I arrived last night and the city is buzzing today. It’s fantastic to see.

“I don’t think we’ve had a sense of occasion, particularly a sense of sporting occasion, like this since the 2012 Olympics. It’s amazing for Birmingham, and for the West Midlands, and for sport itself.”

“It’s a great day and it’s exciting.”

Nadine Dorries on BBC Breakfast there, discussing the Commonwealth Games Birmingham kick off. She said the UK hasn't had a "sporting event or sense of occasion" like this since London 2021.



Uhm what about the cultural landmark that was Glasgow 2014? pic.twitter.com/PbXZ4kHXGb — Rebecca Stewart (@BereccaStewart) July 28, 2022

Many were quick to point out that Dorries mentioned the London 2012 Olympics, and not the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, which were held two years later becoming the largest sporting event ever held in Scotland.

One social media commentator mocked Dorries writing: “What, did the 2014 Commonwealth Games not happen in Scotland? Or did it just not register or matter?”

Nadine Dorries speaking on the BBC about the Birmingham Commonwealth Games – “We haven’t had a sporting event like this in the UK since the 2012 Olympics.”



What, did the 2014 Commonwealth Games not happen in Scotland? Or did it just not register or matter? — Mick Carty | Scotland’s Dirty Secret🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@carty_mick) July 28, 2022

It’s not the first time Dorries has dropped a clanger this year.

Addressing a conference ahead of the Rugby League World Cup she said she has “always liked the idea of rugby league.

“That drop goal in 2003 was such a special moment.”

Unfortunately, the 2003 World Cup in Aus was a Rugby Union competition, which is a completely different code.

don't worry it's not like Nadine Dorries is



*checks notes*



the secretary of state for sport — Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) June 30, 2022

