Nadine Dorries managed to mix up her sports today as she spoke at a Rugby League World Cup press conference.

The blunder-prone culture secretary referenced Jonny Wilkinson’s famous World Cup drop kick in 2003 which delivered England their first-ever World Cup triumph in Australia.

“I’ve always liked the idea of rugby league. That drop goal in 2003 was such a special moment,” she said, before regaling the audience with stories of how much she liked the game and how she remembers drinking Bloody Marys at 11am (it kicked off at 8:15am).

Trouble is, that wasn’t a Rugby League tournament.

The 2003 World Cup in Aus was a Rugby Union competition, a different sport (although, to be fair, they both use egg-shaped balls).

Thank goodness she’s not the secretary of state for sport!

don't worry it's not like Nadine Dorries is



*checks notes*



the secretary of state for sport — Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) June 30, 2022

Related: Elevenses: Let Bray Play