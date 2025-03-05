Donald Trump has said the US will ‘get Greenland one way or another’ in what has been labelled a “naked threat” to its people.
On Tuesday, the president addressed a joint session of Congress six weeks after starting his second term in office.
In a rambling speech that lasted just under one hour and 39 minutes – making it the longest annual address to Congress since 1964 – Trump outlined his vision for his second term.
This included him reiterating his desire for Greenland – an autonomous territory of Denmark – to become part of the United States.
During his speech, Trump said he had a “message tonight for the people of Greenland.”
After saying the US “strongly supports your right to determine your own future, and if you choose we welcome you into the United States of America.”
He claimed the US needs Greenland for “national security and international security”, adding “we’re working with everyone involved to try and get it.”
Trump then said: “I think we’re gonna get it, one way or another we’re gonna get it.”
His words sparked laughs and applause from Republicans in the chamber.
Reacting on X, political commentator Marina Purkiss said Trump’s words amounted to a “naked threat” to the people of Greenland.
Someone else suggested Denmark should “formally request consultations with allies on the grave threats posed.”
