Rishi Sunak plans to visit Ukraine “quite soon”, according to the country’s ambassador to the UK, prompting speculation that his administration might be in trouble already.

His predecessor, Boris Johnson, was famed for making trips out to the wartorn country when things got tough back home.

The PM jetted off to Ukraine hours after the Sue Gray report findings were released in February, and he pulled out of a visit to Wakefield ahead of the byelection there in June, leading to jokes that he felt safer in Kyiv.

Shortly after he left office Johnson was pictured with machine guns and grenades as he visited Ukrainian troops on British soil, keen to cement one of his few positive contributions to international politics.

Speaking to Kay Burley today, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK said Sunak will follow Johnson in visiting Ukraine soon, prompting the same old jokes:

Looks like Rishi Sunak is in trouble as he's preparing to visit Ukraine quite soon, according to the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK.#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/pMqCwIylZJ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 7, 2022

Related: Johnson’s national flagship plans sunk by Sunak