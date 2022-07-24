Boris Johnson was pictured throwing a grenade and handling heavy weaponry as he visited Ukrainian troops being trained in the UK.

The outgoing prime minister has just over a month in the post before he gets replaced by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

He has so far decided to spend his final days flying fighter jets rather than chairing COBRA meetings and posing with military equipment including machine guns and grenades.

Is there anything this moral vacuum won’t do to enhance his reputation and gaslight the nation? https://t.co/rhzWAzJGc8 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) July 23, 2022

He visited Yorkshire this week to meet Ukrainian troops preparing for combat in their home country.

Pictures taken by his publicly funded personal photographer, who works part-time on a full-time equivalent salary of between £100,000 to £104,999, show him playing around with heavy artillery in a field.

He’s taking it well pic.twitter.com/r2U5ZOKRAI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 23, 2022

The UK is said to have provided more than £2.3 billion in military aide to Ukraine, including weapons.

In a video uploaded to his social media, Mr Johnson said: “I’ve been meeting some of the 400 Ukrainian troops who are here, being trained by our forces, getting ready to go and fight in Ukraine.

“It’s part of a huge commitment we’ve made to train Ukrainian forces.

“We want to train about 10,000 of them over the next four months. That comes on top of the investment we’re making in supporting Ukrainians with weaponry – 6,900, anti-tank weapons, about 120 armoured vehicles and much much else besides including now, the multiple launch rocket systems that together with the Americans, Germans, and others we’re providing really are starting to make a difference, we hope, to the course of that war, starting to push back Putin’s evil attack on Ukraine.

“I know that in the end, the Ukrainian people are going to succeed, I know that the Ukrainian forces are going to succeed.

“I’m very proud of the role that the UK has been able to play so far. But in the end, this is thanks to the bravery and the heroism of these Ukrainian troops.”

This week I visited Ukrainian troops being trained by British Armed Forces in North Yorkshire.



The UK is committed to doing all we can to help Ukraine continue to repel Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/HMTClRFST5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2022

Related: The British government rejected a £33m proposal to double passport booths at Dover in 2020