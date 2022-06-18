“Red wall” Tories have warned Boris Johnson he must start delivering on his “levelling-up” agenda after he unexpectedly pulled out of a conference of northern Conservatives to visit Ukraine.

The move, just days before a crucial by-election in Wakefield which the Tories are widely expected to lose, was described as “disappointing” by MPs attending the event in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Allies of the Prime Minister dismissed claims he had chosen to travel to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv because he feared the reception he might receive as “conspiracy bollocks”.

However, Jake Berry, leader of the Northern Research Group (NRG) of MPs, said it underlined the importance of giving the region greater control so it was not just reliant on politicians in Whitehall.

Levelling up

He said that unless people in the north were able to see the benefits of levelling up, the Conservatives would struggle at the next general election.

“The Prime Minister’s movement is a matter for Downing Street,” he told Channel 4 News.

“Clearly, people were disappointed. We had 30-plus colleagues here and 400 members.

“What we have set out here today is hugely positive ideas from the north for the north which are designed to appeal to those voters in Wakefield and across the north of England.

“It is about fuelling that debate about how here in the north of England we can take back control of our destiny, not be reliant on a Prime Minister in Whitehall or Kyiv or wherever he may be at an individual moment to change our lives.

“Whoever the prime minister is, whatever is in the Conservative Party manifesto, unless people feel good about what Conservatives are achieving in the north, it is going to be a very difficult election. I wouldn’t run away from that.”

“Missed opportunity”

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, who was also at the NRG event, said Mr Johnson’s decision not to attend was a “missed opportunity”.

“If he doesn’t think he’s going to get a warm welcome in Doncaster, then there’s a real problem for the Government,” he told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme

“If he’s not prepared to turn up, then he is going to have to do a lot more on delivery and on making sure this remains the priority it deserves to be in order to be able to close that north-south divide.

“I think the Prime Minister – if he retreats from his traditional approach of wanting to engage in and talk to the public – is in real tricky, tricky waters.”

Reaction

The controversy blew up as the Conservatives are widely expected to lose the Wakefield by-election – one of the “red wall” seats they took from Labour in Mr Johnson’s 2019 general election landslide.

Judging by reaction on social media the Tories could have a job on their hands to retain the seat next week.

Here’s what people had to say:

Fancy feeling safer in war torn Ukraine than in Wakefield — Yvonne Burdett, 🇺🇦Blocked by Redwood and IDS (@YvonneBurdett3) June 17, 2022

So Boris Johnson is doing the best he can to help his Wakefield and Tiverton by-election candidates today by going as far away as he can, to Kyiv. At some time Ukrainians are going to realise he exploits them as much as he uses everyone else. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) June 17, 2022

Johnson could not risk being booed in Doncaster the week before the Wakefield by-election.



So he flew to Kiev.



We see you. — Gyll King (@GyllKing) June 17, 2022

Using @ZelenskyyUa, using a country’s torment and hideous losses for political cover, yet again. Despicable. Obscene. Get your shabby self to Wakefield to hear the boos. pic.twitter.com/PF2ogN88iC — Dr Rachel Morris, the Duchess of Snark 🇺🇦😷💉 (@5by5Creativity) June 17, 2022

If you’re Johnson, Kyiv is safer than Wakefield. https://t.co/kxSjdUZV9n — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 17, 2022

Johnson last minute cancels a trip to the North of England, Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton where he would get his arse kicked, instead goes to Kyiv to get his arse licked — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) June 17, 2022

